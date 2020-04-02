Charles Jeffrey "Jeff" Wimpsett Sr. (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Jeffrey "Jeff" Wimpsett Sr..
Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles Jeffrey "Jeff" Wimpsett Sr., 58, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 19, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Everett and Virginia Ballard Wimpsett. Jeff was a self-employed carpenter, was a U.S. Army veteran and attended Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and loved his grandchildren and cooking.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith and David Wimpsett.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Waddell Wimpsett; two sons, Jeff (Trisha) Wimpsett Jr., and Bradley (Amy) Wimpsett, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Michelle (Dennis) Osborne and Shelia (Wayne) Downs, both of Bardstown; five brothers, Larry (Judy) Wimpsett, of Bardstown, Tony Wimpsett, of Louisville, Danny (Tammy) Wimpsett, of Bloomfield, Mark (Jackie) Wimpsett, of New Haven, and Pat Wimpsett, of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Katie Wimpsett, of Loretto; and five grandchildren, Aiden and Grace Henley, and Jackson, Mason and Brayden Wimpsett.
The funeral will be private.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.