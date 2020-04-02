Charles Jeffrey "Jeff" Wimpsett Sr., 58, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 19, 1961, in Bardstown to the late Everett and Virginia Ballard Wimpsett. Jeff was a self-employed carpenter, was a U.S. Army veteran and attended Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and loved his grandchildren and cooking.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith and David Wimpsett.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Waddell Wimpsett; two sons, Jeff (Trisha) Wimpsett Jr., and Bradley (Amy) Wimpsett, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Michelle (Dennis) Osborne and Shelia (Wayne) Downs, both of Bardstown; five brothers, Larry (Judy) Wimpsett, of Bardstown, Tony Wimpsett, of Louisville, Danny (Tammy) Wimpsett, of Bloomfield, Mark (Jackie) Wimpsett, of New Haven, and Pat Wimpsett, of Louisville; a sister-in-law, Katie Wimpsett, of Loretto; and five grandchildren, Aiden and Grace Henley, and Jackson, Mason and Brayden Wimpsett.
The funeral will be private.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020