Eva Gail Drake Waldridge, 71, of Liberty, N.C., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, with her family by her side.

Eva was a native of Bloomfield, but resided in Liberty, N.C., for 46 years. She was a teacher at Liberty School and Northeastern Randolph Middle School for 30 years. She volunteered as a court appointed Guardian ad litem for 10 years and volunteered for Liberty Parks and Recreation for over 20 years. Eva also helped with many Cal Ripken State Tournaments and was Assistant State Commissioner for two years.

Eva was the daughter of the late John Clayton and Lula Mae Greer Drake and was also preceded in death by her sister, Martha Drake; and her brother, David Drake.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wally Waldridge; a son, Ashley Waldridge, and his wife, Heather; four grandchildren, Tobias, Truett, Silas and Sean Waldridge; sisters, Ida Lee Baxter (Ken), Mary Simpson (Jim); brothers, Samuel Drake (Donna), John Drake (Carolyn), and Delton Drake (Debbie); and sister-in-law, Beverly Drake.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Bloomfield Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Bible Camp and Retreat Center, PO Box 1234, Mocksville, NC 27028, or Cone Health Center: GYN Support Group or Patient Assistance Fund, Attn: Brenda Epperson, 2400 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27403.

Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019

Loflin Funeral Home

