Evelyn Ruth Lansaw Oakley, 92, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was a native of Middletown, Ohio, and married Dr. Bill Oakley in 1946. Evelyn was a charter member of the Bardstown Garden Club, and she became a national Flower Show Judge where she was given a lifetime membership in that organization. She and Dr. Oakley were charter members of Old Kentucky Home Country Club. Her main interests centered around her family, golf, and teaching high school. After teaching business classes for 25 years with an MBA and Rank I certification she retired in 1991 to travel and be with her husband who also retired from dentistry that same year.
After her husband passed away in 1995, Evelyn entered the race for Bardstown City Council and was elected for two terms. During that time she planned and established The Memorial Garden in the Bardstown City Cemetery, and she served on the cemetery committee.
Evelyn worked hard as an Ambassador for the Bardstown Chamber of Commerce to help new businesses become members. She was so proud of her children's successes in life and the students she taught worked in important business and civic positions all around Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and O.L. Lansaw; a granddaughter, Heather; and three brothers, Paul, Carl, and Damon Lansaw.
She is survived by three sons, Paul (Janet) Oakley, Richard (Jennifer) Oakley and Alan Oakley; two granddaughters, Josie, and Christy; two great-grandsons, Jacob and Matthew; a sister, Saundra Lansaw Pratt; and a niece, Erin.
The funeral will be at noon Tuesday, April 23, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery. Bro. Stan Lowery will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, April 23, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go to the Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, So. Dakota.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
