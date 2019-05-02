Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Gary Brady. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis Gary Brady, 58, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 10, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Louis Donald and Mary Ola Hardesty Brady. He was a 1979 graduate of Bethlehem High School. Gary was a self-employed barber who worked with his father at Plaza Barbershop and was of the Catholic faith. He had a kind and gentle nature and was always soft spoken. He was married to Lisa for 32 years and loved his dogs, Shelby and Lindy.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Michael Brady.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Womack Brady; a brother, Fred (Mary) Brady, of Bardstown; two nieces, Lara (Brian) Wood and Elizabeth Brady; two nephews, Frederick and Patrick Brady, all of Bardstown; his mother- and father- in-law, Mark and Betty Womack, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and other extended family and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with The Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant.

A memorial visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.

is in charge of arrangements.





Francis Gary Brady, 58, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 10, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Louis Donald and Mary Ola Hardesty Brady. He was a 1979 graduate of Bethlehem High School. Gary was a self-employed barber who worked with his father at Plaza Barbershop and was of the Catholic faith. He had a kind and gentle nature and was always soft spoken. He was married to Lisa for 32 years and loved his dogs, Shelby and Lindy.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Michael Brady.He is survived by his wife, Lisa Womack Brady; a brother, Fred (Mary) Brady, of Bardstown; two nieces, Lara (Brian) Wood and Elizabeth Brady; two nephews, Frederick and Patrick Brady, all of Bardstown; his mother- and father- in-law, Mark and Betty Womack, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and other extended family and friends.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with The Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant.A memorial visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close