Francis Gary Brady, 58, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 10, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Louis Donald and Mary Ola Hardesty Brady. He was a 1979 graduate of Bethlehem High School. Gary was a self-employed barber who worked with his father at Plaza Barbershop and was of the Catholic faith. He had a kind and gentle nature and was always soft spoken. He was married to Lisa for 32 years and loved his dogs, Shelby and Lindy.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Michael Brady.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Womack Brady; a brother, Fred (Mary) Brady, of Bardstown; two nieces, Lara (Brian) Wood and Elizabeth Brady; two nephews, Frederick and Patrick Brady, all of Bardstown; his mother- and father- in-law, Mark and Betty Womack, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and other extended family and friends.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with The Rev. Jason Harris as the celebrant.
A memorial visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 3, 2019