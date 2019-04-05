Luther "Budgie" Stone, 86, of Bardstown, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 20, 1932, in Nelson County, retired from Barton's Brands Distillery as a maintenance worker for 40 years, was an avid outdoorsman and farmer, a member of American Legion Post 121, and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Boyd Stone; brothers, John Daniel Stone and Marvin "Bill" Stone; and a grandson, Micah Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Stone, of Bardstown; four children, Debra (Ronnie) Lawrence, of Nicholasville, J.R. (Sandy) Stone, of Bardstown, Glen Daniel (Mary Delores) Stone, of Cox's Creek, and Melissa (John T.) Riggs, of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Christy (Steve) Thomas, Jamie (Terry) Noe, Jeremy (Candy) Creech, John Makenzy Stone, John Daniel Stone, Shauna Stone and Lauren Ballard; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Nichols, of Louisville.
The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday April 5, at Barlow Funeral Home. Pastor Danny Haynes will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Hospice of Nelson County and/or .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 6, 2019