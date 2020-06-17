Anita Sanvik

March 3, 1927 - June 5, 2020 Anita Helmrich Sanvik was born on March 3, 1927 in Sewell, Chile. In the early 30's her father, George Helmrich, his wife Ana, along with Anita, her older brother George and Aunt Teresa came to the San Fernando Valley to establish an egg ranch as part of the Weeks Little Farms Colony. Anita told stories of a carefree childhood, amongst them, riding her bike down dirt roads past the tomato fields in a then rural country side. Anita graduated from Canoga Park HS and in 1948 met and married Lester Sanvik of Starbuck, MN. They settled in the West Valley and Anita worked for Bank of America for many years. Anita had a creative mind and a talent for bringing her visions to life. Whether it was decorating the bank for a promotion or her home for the Holidays, fond memories remain. Anita is survived by her daughter, 'Kelly' Clarice Garren, her son-in-law Ed and grandchildren Katie and Jon. Anita will rest with her husband and family at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Chatsworth, CA





