Gilbert Gonzales

Jan. 14, 1934 - Jul. 20, 2020 Gilbert, a long-time resident of Sylmar, died on July 20, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born and raised in East Los Angeles. He was one of seven siblings, and a loving brother to each of them. From early on, he worked exceptionally hard to make a better life for himself and his family. Gilbert started his first job at age 8, selling newspapers in front of the General Hospital. His last job, which he held for 37 years, was as a sanitation worker for the City of Los Angeles. He took pride in his work, was kind to all the residents on his route, and knew many of them by name so he could include them in his prayers. Gilbert was a man of unwavering faith. He served as a lector at St. Ferdinand Church for many years and enjoyed reading the Bible each morning before work. Later in life, he often could be found in quiet contemplation with his rosary and prayer book, as he asked God's help for others, not himself. Gilbert was a devoted father to his five children. He coached their Little League teams, encouraged them to play musical instruments, helped them with many a late-night school project, and made them the best Saturday morning pancakes. He taught them to love animals and their neighbor, to value hard work and higher education, and to hold steadfast to their faith through life's joys and sorrows. And as his kids grew into adults, he never stopped blessing them with fatherly wisdom, reminding them to do regular maintenance on their cars and to love with all their hearts. Gilbert's greatest love was for his wife of 60 years, Lupe. He knew she was the one from the moment he first saw the shy, sweet 16-year-old girl at a dance. He spent the rest of his life never wanting to leave her side. Through sacrifice and perseverance, they made a loving home for their children filled with laughter, music, classic movies, and lots of pets. After a valiant battle with heart failure, Gilbert died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons, three children-in-law, seven grandchildren, and other family and friends too numerous to name but who all loved him dearly. He is now singing and dancing in heaven with his most beloved angels - his mother Julia and his daughter Stephanie. "Dear friends, don't forget that for the Lord one day is the same as a thousand years, and a thousand years is the same as one day" (2 Peter 3:8). We will see you in a day Dad.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store