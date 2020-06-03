Anna Leona Chadwell
Anna Leona Chadwell, passed away, in Ogden, Utah on May 22, at the age of 99. She was born on Oct. 23, 1920 to Minnie and Marson Owens in Habersham. She had three brothers and four sisters. Anna graduated from Wynn High School in 1938, and in 1962 became a nurse.
She and Duff Chadwell married the night before he boarded the Queen Mary to serve in Europe in WWII. After Duff died in 1978, Anna's life was centered around their two daughters, Sherry and Penny; grandchildren John and Brian, Dan, and Chad; and her great-grand children.
My mother loved life. She traveled extensively and never missed the opportunity to have some fun. She valued education highly and made it possible for all family members to attain their education goals. Her fondest memories were of her early days growing up on Stinking Creek. She was unfailingly supportive, generous, and ready for the next adventure.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Lindquist's Layton Mortuary of Layton, Utah was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 4, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
