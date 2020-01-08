Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Sue (Ayers) Nayles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Sue Ayers Nayles, age 84, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Cedar Village Care Center in Mason, Ohio.

She was born on April 10, 1935 in Habersham.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willard Nayles; son, Vernon Andrew Nayles; father, John Alfred Ayers; mother, Etta Ayers; brother, John Alfred Ayers Jr. (Johnny).

She is survived by her siblings, Martha (Lee) Adkins, Sammie Jo Jeffers (Carl), Pat (Eddy) Bryant, Marietta (Donny) McCullah; brother, Mike (Sherry) Ayers; special aunt and uncle, Norma and Jay Anderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, until the Funeral service with the Rev. Randy Bargo and the Rev. Michael Carpenter officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery Wooldridge Community.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

