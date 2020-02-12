Carl Quentin Fox, age 78, of Duff, died on Wednesday, Feb. 5. He was a member of True Gospel Church and a retired carpenter and auto body repairman.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Terry Fox; daughter, Betsy Irene Barnes; son, Gary Fox.
He is survived by many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Feb. 8 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the Funeral to following at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Ray Woods and the Rev. Randall Caldwell officiating.
Family and friends met Sunday, Feb. 9 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Terry Cemetery for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 13, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 13, 2020