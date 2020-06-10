Charlie Dupuy, age 88, of Duff, passed away Saturday, June 6. He was a founding member of New Freedom Community Baptist Church and owner – operator of Dupuy's Coal Yard for 42 years. He was a member of the Campbell County Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Josie Dupuy; parents, Wesley and Della Spradlin Dupuy; brothers, L.D. and Wes Dupuy.
He is survived by his sons, Larry and wife Sandra Dupuy, Terry and wife Vanessa Dupuy; grandchildren, Jason and Kodi Dupuy, Jessica and Eddie Roberts, Mark Dupuy, Jamie and Darren Chambers; great-grandchildren, Maci Dupuy and Harley Chambers; brother, Ralph Dupuy; sister, Alberta Weaver; and a host of several nieces and nephews and a host of friends to mourn his passing; lifelong friend, Newman Henegar.
Family received friends Wednesday at New Freedom Community Baptist Church with Masonic Service to follow. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at New Freedom Community Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Gulley and the Rev. Eddie Roberts officiating. Following the service family and friends will proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Josie Dupuy; parents, Wesley and Della Spradlin Dupuy; brothers, L.D. and Wes Dupuy.
He is survived by his sons, Larry and wife Sandra Dupuy, Terry and wife Vanessa Dupuy; grandchildren, Jason and Kodi Dupuy, Jessica and Eddie Roberts, Mark Dupuy, Jamie and Darren Chambers; great-grandchildren, Maci Dupuy and Harley Chambers; brother, Ralph Dupuy; sister, Alberta Weaver; and a host of several nieces and nephews and a host of friends to mourn his passing; lifelong friend, Newman Henegar.
Family received friends Wednesday at New Freedom Community Baptist Church with Masonic Service to follow. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at New Freedom Community Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Gulley and the Rev. Eddie Roberts officiating. Following the service family and friends will proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 11, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.