Janel Renee Rains, age 46, of Habersham, died on Wednesday, July 8.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James "Roy" and Margorie (Walker) Rains.

She is survived by her daughter, Tameika Rains of Clinton; fiancé, John J. England; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Celebration of Life for Janel was Wednesday, July 15, at Lick Creek Holiness Church, 5060 Hwy 25 LaFollette, TN 37766

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store