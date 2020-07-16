1/
Janel Renee Rains
Janel Renee Rains, age 46, of Habersham, died on Wednesday, July 8.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James "Roy" and Margorie (Walker) Rains.
She is survived by her daughter, Tameika Rains of Clinton; fiancé, John J. England; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Celebration of Life for Janel was Wednesday, July 15, at Lick Creek Holiness Church, 5060 Hwy 25 LaFollette, TN 37766
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 16, 2020

Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
