Jay D. Hatmaker, age 89, of Knoxville, died on Thursday, June 11.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thornton S. Hatmaker and Bonnie Evelyn Seivers Hatmaker.

He is survived by his 2 daughters; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

At his request no services are planned.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 18, 2020



