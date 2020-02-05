Jerry Allen Beaty, age 74, of Jacksboro, passed away Feb. 2. He was of the Baptist faith and was saved Nov. 30, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskel and Mary Beaty; brother, Gordon Beaty; sister, Alta Bowman and her husband, Ed Bowman.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony Beaty and wife Stephanie and Shannon Beaty; grandson, Tyler Maxwell; mother of his children, Anne Thompson; sister, Helen Blankenship and husband George; three nephews, one niece and one great niece.
Family received friends Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow with the Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.
Family and friends will meet 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Mt. Paran Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 6, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 6, 2020