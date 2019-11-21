Maureen Sue (Kitts) Evans, age 79, of Caryville, died on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the LaFollette Medical Center. She was born Aug. 9, 1940 in LaFollette, to the late Albert and Elizabeth (Ayers) Kitts.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Evans.

She is survived by her sons, Rick Evans of LaFollette and Mark Evans of Corbin, Kentucky.

Visitation for Sue will be Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with her funeral service to follow with the Rev. Tony Slay and the Rev. Hobert McCreary officiating. Family and friends met on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home went in funeral procession to Evans Cemetery in Caryville for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 21, 2019

