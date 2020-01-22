Rosemary (McNeeley) Williams, age 88, of Jacksboro, died on Sunday, Jan. 19. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Stella (Petree) McNeeley.

She is survived by her husband, Burgin Williams; son, Darrell Williams; daughter, Debbie Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Bill Wilson and the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating. Friends and family met Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Martin Wilson Funeral Home to procession to Indian Creek Cemetery for

interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 23, 2020

