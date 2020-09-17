Stacey Lynn Sanders, age 49, of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville.
Stacey was of the Baptist faith and was saved at a very young age by God's amazing grace.
She was a very caring person, who never met a stranger that she didn't want to help.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Vernie Sanders and Charles and Helen Williams; uncles, Jerry Sanders Sr., Ted Williams, and Larry Williams; aunts, Patsy Comer, Joyce Hickey and Sue Gibson.
She is survived by her son, Brody Sanders; parents, Glenn and Charlene Sanders; sister, Sondra McKamey and husband, Stanley; brother, Will Sanders and wife, Cindy; nieces, Aaliyah Sanders, Haley and Autumn; nephew, Trevor Wilson; and a host of other relatives and friends that loved her dearly.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that everyone makes a donation in her memory to her 8-year-old son, Brody Sanders.
Those donations can be taken to Martin Wilson Funeral Home.
The family received friends on Friday, Sept. 11, at Martin Wilson Funeral Home.
The family requested that everyone who attended the visitation for Stacey to wear a mask.
Stacey's guestbook may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.