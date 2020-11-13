1/1
Floripe Santiago
Floripe "Lipe" Santiago, 93, peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her place of residence in Racine Wisconsin.

She was Born March 16, 1927, to Ventura and Genoveva Sanchez Soto in Del Rio, Texas. Married Victor "Vitin" Santiago on November 10,1963. Lipe enjoyed long Sunday drives, traveling, cooking, family gatherings, spending quiet time reading and loved word puzzles. She was employed by Cherry Electric and then Baxter Labs where she worked for 20 years before retiring.

She is survived by her children, Lucila (Jesus) Martinez of Waukegan, Dianet (Tal) Kisner of Trevor, WI., Gilbert (Marlen) Santiago of Waukegan, Albert (Mary) Santiago of Beach Park IL, Doris (Todd)Thompson of Gilbert, AZ.; grandchildren, Sipriano (Devonna) Martinez, Ruben "Gabriel" (Heather) Barerra, Elena (Micah) Montgomery, Ricardo (Gisel) Martinez, Virginia (Kevin) Dastic, Nicole (Matthew) Boober, Ashley Villarreal, Tomas (Diana) Martinez, Barbara Santiago, Ariel Villarreal, Sarah Santiago, Nicholas Santiago, Mariah (Jose) Lopez, Tal J. Kisner, Joshua Santiago; three step grandchildren, Colin Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Margie Carrasco and 22 Great Grandchildren.

Lipe is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Santiago of Waukegan, IL. (August 12, 2001); son, Ruben Barrera of San Angelo, TX. (September 2,1996); siblings, Gosha Gaitan, Lala Morales, Teresa Leyva, Arturo Soto.

The family would like to graciously thank the staff at the Daybreak program at Westosha Senior Center and WillowGreen Assisted Living Community for their comforting care.

I thought of you today but that is nothing new. I thought about yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories

and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I will never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my Heart.

A private memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408 N. Sheridan Rd Waukegan.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.

Donations can be made in honor of Floripe to the BrightFocus® Foundation/Alzheimer's Disease Research. BrightFocus.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.BrightFocus.org/



Published in News Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
