Mr. Eugene "Lefty" Johns, 84, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 at the Malcolm Randall Veterans Administration Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. The youngest of sixteen children, he was born in Sanderson, Florida on September 7, 1934 to the late Earnest and Jessie Mae Prevatt Johns. He has made Lake City his home most of his life and was of the Baptist Faith. He worked for the Jim Hinton Oil Company in Lake City from 1971-1982, then worked for Owens-Illinois and Rayonier until retirement. He was an avid Gator Fan who was also an Air Force Veteran. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard. He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Hall Johns and thirteen siblings.
He is survived by his children; Lori Johns Kirby (Langdon) and Jeff Fro Johns (Debbie) both of Lake City; grandchildren, Jessica Kirby Brown (Travis), with great grandchildren, Adysen and Lauryn Brown of Lake City and Bohman Bo Kirby (Amber) of Portsmith, VA, with Baby Kirby on the way along with two sisters, Lois Lard of Jacksonville and Virginia Stiegel of Oviedo, FL. Loving friend, Joyce Morgan along with numerous extended family and friends also survive.
Funeral Services for "Lefty" will be conducted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday evening, May 17, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 17, 2019