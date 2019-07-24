Stephen C. Bullock, 63, of McAlpin, FL passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in his home after a long illness. The Tallahassee, FL native was a graduate of Choctawhatchee High School in Ft. Walton Beach, FL and moved to McAlpin 25 years ago from Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Bullock received his Bachelors and Masters Degree from Florida State University. He then continued his education at Cumberland School of Law where he received his Juris Doctorate. He was a lawyer for Marks Gray Law Firm in Jacksonville, FL from 1982-1995 and Brannon, Brown, Haley and Bullock Law Firm, Lake City, FL from 1995-2019. Mr. Bullock was a member of the 3rd Circuit Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, American Bar Association and Branford Rotary. He also served as past president of the Suwannee River Riding Club, Branford Booster Club and was a member of the Orchard Community Church.
Mr. Bullock is survived by his wife of 39 years: Teresa M. Bullock, McAlpin, FL; mother: Marjorie Bullock Masterman, Tallahassee, FL; daughter: Blair A. Bullock, McAlpin, FL; sons: Brian Bullock, McAlpin, FL; Bradley (Kasey) Bullock, Stillwater, OK; sisters: Patricia (William) Franklin, Pensacola, FL; Nancy (Eric) Thrailkill, Franklin, TN.
Services were held at 2:00 pm Monday, July 22, 2019 at Daniels Memorial Chapel with Rev. Eddie Blallock officiating.
Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.
DANIELS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 24, 2019