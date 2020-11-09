1/
Donald Betts
Donald Betts

Millerport - Donald C. Betts, age 69 of Millersport, died peacefully at home Nov 6th, 2020. He was born to the late Clifford and Martha (Kerr) Betts in Columbus. He retired from Columbus Prescription Pharmacies and previously worked for Miesse Pharmacy and Medal where he was a purchasing agent and inventory control representative. He was a member of the Baltimore United Methodist Church.

Don was very talented musically, an excellent singer, played bass and acoustic guitar in bands, "Torques" "3 of Us", "Dixie Highway" along with many sets with Dan Donavon and so many other musicians. He also played piano by ear.

Donald's love for life and adventure will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Patti Betts; sister, Rosemary (Robert) Huey; nieces and nephews, Krystyne and Devin Boyer, Christina (Phil) Clumm, Danielle (Justin) Neddo; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Cindy (Curt) Gussler, Robert Holocher Jr. and Dave Holocher; father-in-law, Robert (Jane) Holocher Sr., mother-in-law, Hazel "Mom" Beasley, many cousins, tons of friends and his 4 legged family: Frank, Bessie and Cindy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and four legged family, Gertie, Jack, Fred, Roy, Travis and P.J.

A funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Sunday November 15th at the Johnson Smith funeral Home. Family may visit one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid it will be limited to immediate family. A committal service will follow after the service at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery, 490 Blacklick Rd NW, Millersport, OH 43046 and cremation will then follow. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com

There will be a celebration of life and music in Spring or early Summer 2021, everyone will be invited.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Memories & Condolences
