Harry C. Swingle
Harry C. Swingle

Carroll - Harry Clayton Swingle, age 84, passed away on October 7, 2020. Harry was born in Columbus, on Ohio February 5th, 1936 to the late Clayton and Louella Swingle.

He worked for Wonder Bread and other trucking companies for many years. He loved NASCAR, dirt track, camping and playing guitar.

He was a Son at AMVETS Post 51 in Thornville, Ohio. He was a person who stopped to smell the roses as his children and grandchildren experienced.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Swingle (Whitten); children, Cindy MacMillan (Dave), Rodney Swingle (Dee), Randy Swingle (Debra), and Andy Swingle; brother, Terry Swingle (Nancy); seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many friends. Harry never met a stranger, he loved to talk to people, and will be missed by many.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents.

Caring Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 PM, officiated by Pastor Ron Murdock.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
