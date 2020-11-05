1/
Kathleen Woods
1963 - 2020
Kathleen Woods

Lancaster - Kathleen R. Woods, 57, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 19, 1963 in Lancaster. Kathy cherished spending time with her family. She dearly loved her granddaughter Brooklyn who was her pride and joy. Kathy was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed playing poker.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 32 years John R. Woods, daughters Amy Kesterson, Tiffany Woods, Mandy (Mike) Finck; granddaughter Brooklyn; siblings Paul (Linda) Layberger, Tresa "Susie" Layberger, Margaret (John Canfield) Holbrook; sister-in-law Cindy Layberger, many nieces and nephews; lifelong friends Darrell and Jamella Kritzwyser.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Patricia (Lane) Layberger, brothers Thomas Layberger, and John "Tim" Layberger.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sheridan Funeral Home to assist with expenses. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
