Columbus - Linda Kay Dosch, age 80, of Columbus, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Brookdale-Lakeview Crossing. Born March 20, 1940 in New Lexington to the late Donald and Elizabeth (Hitchcock) Tague, she was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Lancaster and graduated as an RN in 1961 from Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Zanesville. She worked as an RN until her retirement in 1995. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, George Martin Dosch. They were married July 16, 1960 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster. She is also survived by her children, Gregory (Lisa) Dosch, Andrew (Tammy) Dosch, Laura Ofei, Christopher Dosch; grandchildren, Grant, Drew, and Rachel Dosch, Sidney and Kaley Dosch, Sylvia Ofei, Katie and Emma Dosch; great-grandson, Griffin; sister, Janet Hamilton; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Michael Ofei; and brother, Roger Tague. There will not be any services. Interment will take place later at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Zanesville. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org in her memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
