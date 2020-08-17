1/
Paul Brown
Carroll - Paul Eugene "Brownie" Brown, 90, of Carroll passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Carroll Place Assisted Living. He was born in Madison County on August 3, 1930, the 4th son of the late Ernest and Mary Edith (Stockwell) Brown. He grew up in the London, Stoutsville and Lancaster areas and graduated from Lancaster High School. Brownie was retired from the Kroger Co. in Lancaster after 60 years of employment. He loved golfing and bowling on the "K of C" Leagues. He was an avid Buckeye fan. Above all, he was very proud of his children and their families, and their success both financially and spiritually. He was a member of Fairfield Christian Church.

Paul is survived by his daughters,, Margaret (Nelson) Martin of St. Petersburg, FL, Paula (Paul-"CP") Zigo-LaRocque of Millersport, and son Paul-"Chris" (Susan) Brown of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Buell of SD, Alisha (Jim) Cooke of FL, Bethany (Chad) Bayes of FL, Mark (Tiffany) Zigo of FL, and Samantha Brown of Lancaster; 13 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and sister-in-law, Mary Brown.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Jayne Eileen Drenning-Brown, his father and mother; his special father and mother-in-law Guy and Arietta (Mathias) Drenning; brothers, Donald Brown, Harold Brown, Jim Brown, brothers-in-law Pete Priddy, Clyde Monson Harold and Robert Drenning; sisters-in-law, Elloise Drenning-Priddy, Rosie Drenning-Monson, JoAnn Brown and Glenna Shook; grandson, Jeromy Bauman, and grandson-in-law Kraig Buell.

Family and friends may call from 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home in Lancaster or 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 taking place at the funeral home, with Rev. Nelson Martin officiating. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Memory Garden. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Carroll Place and Capital City Hospice for their compassion care given to Paul. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
