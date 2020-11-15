David Roberts Tyndall 1928- 2020 David Roberts Tyndall was born Sept. 3, 1928, to Marion Roberts Tyndall and Walter Hartford Tyndall in Lander, Wyoming. He grew up in Fort Washakie, Ethete and Lander, WY. He graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in Lander in 1946.
He enrolled in UW but was then drafted into the US Army with some time spent in Germany. He returned to UW and received a BS in Liberal Arts. He worked in the Entomology department and received a MS in Zoology. He was a member of the Society of Sigma XI.
Dave met the love of his life, Connie Howe in 1954, and they married later that year and made their home in Laramie. They had four children, Diane, Kathy, Steve and Kay.
He began teaching biology and other science classes in 1959 at Laramie High School. He built an extensive Wyoming bird collection he used in his classes that is now housed at the University Berry Biodiversity Center. After retiring from 25 years of teaching, Dave and Connie enjoyed winters in Arizona and time at their cabin near Woods Landing. Dave spent time creating art inlaying antlers and making jewelry to sell at bazaars. While in Arizona he learned to golf and met many people who became lifelong friends. Dave's other hobbies included finding arrowheads, hunting and fishing. Dave was awarded a Quilt of Valor for his military service and was particularly proud since it was made and presented by his daughter Diane.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Megan.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Connie; children Diane Trotter (Dick), Kathy Speiser (Pep), Dr. Steve Tyndall the chosen one (Kristi), and Kay Brown (Paul); nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and one on the way.
He will be missed by all who knew him especially by his family, friends and past students. He was always a teacher, especially about nature, which remained his lifetime passion.
Per Dave's request no public services will be held.
Donations can be made to the charity of your choice
