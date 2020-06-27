Willis E McGoon 1936- 2020 Willis E. (Willie) McGoon passed away April 28, 2020 in Kingman, AZ at the age of 84. Willis was born February 4, 1936 in Slick, OK to William N. and Carrie M. (Ludwig) McGoon. He was the youngest of seven children.



As a young man, Willis worked for Alfred Nelson Concrete and Otto Builders Supply. He also served six years in the Army Guard and Reserves. Willis became a master plumber and later owned McGoon Plumbing for 14 years before he sold the business to his son Glen. He continue working until his retirement in 2000. Willie and Louise moved to Kingman, AZ in 2004.



Willis was preceded in death by his wife Louise of 56 years in 2014. He is survived by one sister, Louella Hoard of WV, their children, Jeanie (John) Shipman, Brenda (Roger) Marker and Glen McGoon, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial will be held for Willie and Louise, July 14, 2020, 10 am at the Columbarium in Greenhill Cemetary.



