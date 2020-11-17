Daniel J. Trujillo passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 28, 1942 to Felix and Lillian Trujillo in Trinidad, Colo.

He graduated from Primero High School in Weston, Colo. and then on to Trinidad State Junior College where he graduated with an Associate Degree. He join the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea. After returning from South Korea he was deployed to North Vietnam with the Combat Engineers as a Demolition Specialist. After serving two tours in Vietnam at the rank of Specialist 5th class he received an honorable discharge in 1966.

In 1979, he moved to Las Vegas, N.M., where he lived and raised his family. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, reading novels and especially spending time with his beloved wife (whom he loving called "hita"), children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Margaret Ann, his parents, Felix and Lillian Trujillo, brothers, Robert L. Trujillo, Jim Martinez, sister, Judith Ann Peters and his aunts and uncles, his in-laws, Luis and Maria Torres, Carlos Torres, Lupe Torres and Maria Luisa Torres.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Trujillo; daughters, Betty Trujillo, Sandra Romero (Vince Romero), and Denise Trujillo; son, Daniel J. Trujillo Jr., (Angelica Baca); grandchildren, April Vande Wetering, Jessica Romero, Britney Rose Romero, Mackenzie Trujillo-Novak, Riley Trujillo-Ortega, Sofia Rose Trujillo-Doty, Daniel Jace Trujillo and other grandson arriving in March of 2021. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Trujillo (Brenda); nephews, Patrick Trujillo (family), Andrew Trujillo (family); niece, Carrie Peters (family) along with his wonderful friends.

Private services for family only at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father Rob Yaksich as Celebrant. Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, N.M. with full Military Honors.

Serving as Pall Bearers; Kenny Medina, Lawrence Martinez, Mike Trujillo, Gilbert Abeyta, Daniel J. Trujillo, Vince Romero and Patrick Trujillo. Honorary bearers will be all his grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary, 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

