Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe E. Flores. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe E. Flores, 69, a resident of Fenton, Mich., and a former resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away May 23, 2019 in Fenton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio and Agapita (Lopez) Flores. He is survived by a daughter, Consuelo Flores Beamer of Fenton, and a son, Jose Flores II (Kasi) of Richland, N.C.; the mother of his children, Connie Robertson; one sister, Dolores O'Neal of Oklahoma; brothers Pete Flores of Dearborn, Mich., and Nash Flores of Oklahoma and grandchildren Tyler, Landen, Clayten, Benicio, and Manuel.

Joe was born in Las Vegas on April 2, 1950. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1987 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, Calif.

He was a highly decorated Marine, receiving the Good Conduct Medal with five stars, The Sea Services Deployment Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation (with one star), Vietnam Service Medal (with one star), the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry, Good conduct Medal, the Cross Color (with palm), the Navy Unit Commendation Certificate of Recognition, and a Certificate of Commendation.

A visitation will take place Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 8 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at gonzalesfunerals. com.

The family has requested memorials be made to the Marine Toys for Tots or to the Altruism Awareness Program in his memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, Las Vegas, N.M., 87701. Joe E. Flores, 69, a resident of Fenton, Mich., and a former resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away May 23, 2019 in Fenton.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio and Agapita (Lopez) Flores. He is survived by a daughter, Consuelo Flores Beamer of Fenton, and a son, Jose Flores II (Kasi) of Richland, N.C.; the mother of his children, Connie Robertson; one sister, Dolores O'Neal of Oklahoma; brothers Pete Flores of Dearborn, Mich., and Nash Flores of Oklahoma and grandchildren Tyler, Landen, Clayten, Benicio, and Manuel.Joe was born in Las Vegas on April 2, 1950. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1987 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, Calif.He was a highly decorated Marine, receiving the Good Conduct Medal with five stars, The Sea Services Deployment Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation (with one star), Vietnam Service Medal (with one star), the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry, Good conduct Medal, the Cross Color (with palm), the Navy Unit Commendation Certificate of Recognition, and a Certificate of Commendation.A visitation will take place Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with a rosary on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 8 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.Online condolences can be sent to the family at gonzalesfunerals. com.The family has requested memorials be made to the Marine Toys for Tots or to the Altruism Awareness Program in his memory.Arrangements are under the direction of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, Las Vegas, N.M., 87701. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close