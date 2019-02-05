Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nila Padilla Velasquez. View Sign

Sunday Jan. 27, 2019, Nila passed away at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho, N.M.

Antonia Lionila Padilla was born June 13, 1947, in Anton Chico, N.M. to Antonia and Luís Padilla.

On June 24, 1966, Nila married Joaquín Velasquez and they had four children.

Nila worked for many years as site manager for Health Centers of Northern New Mexico, formerly Centro Campesino de Salud, and continued her career as a construction contractor.

Nila was a carpenter and seamstress. Nila also enjoyed many seasons as a green chile vendor in Las Vegas, N.M.

Nila is preceded in death by her son, Valentín Velasquez; parents Luís and Antonia Padilla and husband Joaquín Velasquez.

Nila is survived by her children, Jaclyn Velasquez, Michael and Lisa Velasquez and Howard Velasquez; grandchildren C.J. Marquez, Justin Leyba, Amber Leyba, Michaelann Velasquez and Anisa Armijo, great-granddaughters Jaelee, Pelaiah and Karter.

Services will include a rosary and funeral mass at 10 a.m., Saturday Feb. 9, 2019 at San Jose church in Anton Chico, followed by a reception at the Anton Chico Community Center.

