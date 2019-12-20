Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gallegos. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Life time Las Vegas resident Robert Gallegos passed away Dec. 19, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was born to Eloisa and Felipe Gallegos on March 16, 1932. He and his wife, Virginia, were graduates of West Las Vegas High School. He and Virginia were married for 62 years until her passing in 2015. He played basketball and baseball in high school. He attended and graduated from New Mexico Highlands University with degrees in business and education. He enlisted in the US Air Force after high school graduation and was stationed in Korea. He retired from the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Robert loved to hunt, fish, play golf and make income taxes.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Virginia, his parents and brothers Arthur, Anthony and Albert Gallegos. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Franken (Larry), Marie Parson (Gene), and Roberta Vigil (Rick), his sister Barbra Sanchez (Ernesto). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Geniel Torres (Andrew), Stephen Parson (Sarah), Spencer Parson, and his four legged grandson, Rocky Bear. He also survived by nieces, great niece and nephews and great nephews.

Rosary devotional services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. Funeral mass will follow rosary with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Interment will be held at San Jose Cemetery with the following serving as Pallbearers Richard Vigil. Gene Parson, Larry Franken, Stephen Parson, Spencer Parson and Andrew Torres. Honorary Pallbearers will be Louie Sanchez and Robert A. Gallegos.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

