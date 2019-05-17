February 21, 1942 - April 10, 2019 Allan Seichi Odani, 77, passed away peacefully in his home on April 10, 2019. He is survived by three children: Robin (Frank) Guiffreda, Gillian (Jay) Hart, and Nick Odani. He is also survived by people he actually liked, including his sister Shirley, nephew Jonathan, and three grandchildren: Gavin, Kahlan, and Micah. Born and raised in Hawai'i, according to his grade school teachers he spent his formative years "unnecessarily talking during class" before joining the Army. Somewhat impressively, he was Honorably Discharged in 1963 despite 3 years of – in his words – "trying to avoid military stuff." The next 56 years were spent in Los Angeles, mistaking "taco" (utter delight) for "tako" (octopus), owning a computer business, starting and eventually enjoying a family, and retiring to a life of "One Monday and six Saturdays." Allan's claim to fame was when Beau Bridges poured him a drink during a card game at Santa Anita racetrack. It is unknown whether this really happened, but it is awfully curious that he chose this to be one of his Big Moments. In true Allan Odani fashion, his send-off will take place aboard the S.S. Lane Victory in a private, peculiar Memori-*AL* (har har har) ceremony. He will be missed but his stories will live on. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 17 to May 19, 2019