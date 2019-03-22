January 27, 1930 - February 22, 2019 Toni, a Santa Monica resident for over five decades, passed away from complications of COPD. Surrounded by the love of her family and friends, she was sharp and playful till the end. Born in Victor, Idaho to Mary Laverne Parry and Orion Fjeldsted Myrup, she was predeceased by her beloved younger brother, Leonard Orion Myrup. Vivacious, naturally curious, a newshound, and avid reader, Toni began her journalism career at age 10 with a column for the Salt Lake City Tribune. She wrote and edited for the Daily Bruin while earning her English degree at UCLA, and was the award-winning editor of Current/Living, Features, Weekend Outlook, and Make-up/Design at the Santa Monica Evening Outlook. In her later career, she was Director of Communications for UCLA's College of Letters and Science and a writer/editor for the Los Angeles Times. After her retirement, she wrote fiction, creative nonfiction and memoir. Toni was a loving single mother to Phyllis Frank and Carol Lisa Frank (Ron Diamond) who survive her as do her cherished grandchildren: Sara Myrup Diamond (Sorrel June), Amy Elizabeth Kassowitz, Anna Myrup Diamond (Chase Carter), and Matthew Thomas Kassowitz; her treasured niece Joanne Myrup and family; and many friends, both old and new. Following her wishes, the family is planning a celebration of her life later this spring.To honor Toni's memory, contributions may be made to the JDRF, NAMI, and AAAAI. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019