February 7, 1942 - March 15, 2020 Respected Los Angeles jazz guitarist Barry Zweig has died at the age of 78. The cause of death was complications from Crohn's disease. Barry was a master of classic jazz. He started playing music at age 4. He discovered the guitar at age 15 and quickly fell in love with the instrument. His first recording session was at age 17, at Capitol Records. He toured and recorded with Buddy Rich and Sammy Davis, Jr. and many other world-class musicians. He played his final gig at The Lighthouse Cafe in Hermosa Beach last fall. He is survived by his daughter Malaika Zweig Latty, his grandson Jacamo Paz Latty, and his nephew Brad Mello. A celebration will take place when crowds can gather again.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
