January 20, 1926 - July 6, 2019 Col. Charles Domenic Sands (ret.), 93, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at his home in San Pedro, CA. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Church in San Pedro on August 26, 2019 at 10am. Burial will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes. Charlie was born in Newcastle, PA, to Domenic and Mary Sands on Jan. 20, 1926. He went to Pollock Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Junior High and Newcastle High School, graduating in 1943. The family lost their beloved patriarch Dominic to a tragic steel mill accident in 1937, leaving Charlie as the Man of the House at the age of 11. He was industrious and a gifted accordion player even as a child, appearing on many live broadcasts in the early days of television with Slim Rogers and The Ramblin' Rangers, and often performed with Slim White and His Dusty Trail Boys, among others. Charlie joined the Army Air Corps at age 17, serving in WWII as Tail Gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber, stationed with the 450th Bomber Group in Manduria, Italy. After surviving the war, he joined the Pennsylvania National Guard, preparing artillery units for combat in Korea. He earned certification as Industrial Engineer at the Pittsburgh Technical Institute in 1950, working in that profession until retiring in 1989. After moving West to California in 1956, Charlie met the love of his life, Patricia Roberts. And, although her father was an FBI agent, in 1959 they married and were soon blessed with two fine sons. He would successfully partner with Pat in the Real Estate business for many years. Charlie was involved in many organizations, including: The Military Order of World Wars, The Legion of The Dawn Patrol, and participated in the founding of the San Pedro Chapter of the VFW. He served on the staff and faculty of the Command and General Staff College for the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Charlie retired from his post at Fort MacArthur with the US Army Reserve in May 1985 at the rank of Colonel; a total service of 42 years. He enjoyed volunteering with the Harbor Division LAPD detectives for many years, as well as boating and spending happy summers at the family's Idaho cottage on Lake Coeur d'Alene. Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pat; sister, Phyllis Duda; cousin, Maj. Vincent A. Scungio, USAF (MIA 1966); and son, Charles R. Sands (Chuck). He is survived by his devoted son Mark, granddaughters Katherine and Jade Sands of San Pedro, CA; grandson Charles A. Sands (Cas) and great-granddaughter Charlotte Sands of Carrollton, TX; sister Rose Marie Brown of Loveland, CO; and many devoted cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to extend special thanks and gratitude to Pat and Charlie's wonderful and precious caregivers, Sally, Leslie and Ellen. Their loving care and kind attention truly enhanced the quality and duration of Charlie's life. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 18 to July 21, 2019