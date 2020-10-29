April 28, 1927 - September 28, 2020 Donald Gene Park, 93, renowned architect, beloved husband, dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and active community member, passed away unexpectedly on September 28th, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.Don was born during the depression in 1927 in Bruning, Nebraska, a rural farming community. At age 11, his family, seeking new opportunity, moved out west to Los Angeles. As a teenager, Don worked alongside his father, a building contractor, and his older brother, learning what it meant to "build with your hands". At a young age he developed a passion for building design, stimulated by architectural magazines his father gave him. By eighth grade, Don knew he wanted to become an Architect. His love and immense talent for this profession fueled a vibrant career lasting over 70 years up until his passing. After serving in the Navy at the end of WW2, Don received his formal architectural training at USC. In 1947 he married his beloved and beautiful wife, Mary Ann Nicholas, and they spent 57 incredible years together before she preceded him in death in 2005. Their love and loyalty to each other over so many decades provided a strong foundation for their two children, Pam and Craig. Don was a truly devoted family man, always seeking to balance his love of work with his commitment to family.Don worked in several architectural offices in the LA area, including the award winning firm of A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, before opening his own architectural firm Benton/Park with partner, Wallace Benton in 1956. Don, especially, was influenced by the mid-century modern style of architecture which featured efficient use of space, Post and Beam construction, and an emphasis on individualized, custom features that complemented his clients' lifestyles. In 1970, they added a third partner, Peter Candreva, and the practice grew to include commercial, industrial and residential buildings. The firm received numerous awards for residential projects, office buildings, and from the Navy. However, Don's favorite building in LA remained the home he built by hand in 1950 for himself and Mary Ann, in Mar Vista, where he lived independently up until his passing. He designed it while he was still a student at USC and built it with the help of his father and brother. Don's entire family soon inherited his love for modern architecture and design. His daughter, Pam, worked alongside him for many years as an Interior Designer, and subsequently, was joined by Pam's daughters Kelly and Meghan. First introduced to the YMCA through Indian Guides with his young son Craig in the late 1950's, Don began a relationship that evolved into a life-long association with the Y. He was selected to design the Westside YMCA, and won a number of design awards for the project. He was exposed to the world of exercise, began teaching fitness classes, and embarked on a 40 year career of running, which included many marathons. He soon joined the Board and served as Chairman from 2014 through 2016 while in his mid-eighties. These 40 years of service culminated in receiving the highest recognition bestowed on any volunteer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles - the Golden Book of Distinguished Service. In addition, Don was an active and longstanding member of the Westwood Village Rotary Club for over 50 years. His weekly Rotarian luncheons were a staple in his schedule as he always enjoyed catching up with friends and colleagues.Before he died he was surrounded by a growing family, including four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and special friend Betty Hostrup. Don relished every family gathering, birthday, graduation and wedding celebration. He will be remembered as an inspiration and positive role model for how to persevere, enjoy life to the fullest, not judge or criticize others, and always be modest, humble, and kind. Don taught those in his life how to love one another, bringing his soft chuckle, encouraging smile, and warm disposition to every situation and challenge, and you would be hard pressed to find any friend or colleague who did not adore him as much his family did. Even as aging began to take a physical toll, he was always in a good mood and never complained. Don will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind, most notably his two children, Pam (John), Craig (Deborah), his grandchildren Kelly (Mark), Meghan (David), Lara and Sean, and his great grandchildren, Luca, Livia, Agnes and Roman. In an interview about his career with one of his grandchildren, Don stated "I really have no regrets… to be an architect is to be an artist, a designer, a dreamer, an engineer, a builder, a psychologist, an economist, and a business man, all embodied in one profession. To create a thing of beauty in the form of a building is a joy forever". Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Collins & Katz YMCA or to a charitable organization of your choice.



