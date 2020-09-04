July 6, 1928 - August 22, 2020 Dorothy Luer Breslin passed away peacefully on August 22nd at home in Laguna Hills, surrounded by her family. She was 92. Dottie possessed a clear mind, a sharp wit, and four devoted daughters to the end.A life-long Californian, Dottie grew up in a devotedly Catholic home in Los Angeles during the Depression surrounded by her extended family: the Luer, Von der Ahe, Olsen, and Kinney families. She attended Cathedral Chapel grammar school and Immaculate Heart high school.Dottie enrolled at USC where she pledged Delta Gamma. After three years at USC, Dottie decided to attend the Wright MacMahon Secretarial School in Beverly Hills. Life magazine featured her in the March 12, 1951 edition as "A Model Secretary."Always athletic, Dottie took up golf at the age of 10. Over the years and many lessons later, Dottie became a scratch golfer at 18 and the Wilshire Country Club champion in 1971. Her swing was long and sure, and her putting was true.Growing up, Dottie made many life-long friends, including Anne Breslin McKinley and Cynthia Breslin Frame who introduced to her to Frank Breslin. They married on October 3, 1953 and raised four daughters. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Frank J. Breslin, Jr. as well as her parents, Walter and Helen Luer, and siblings Walter (Terry), Frederick, Patricia (Richard) McKibben, and Albert.Dottie is survived by her daughters Alicia/Missy (Peter) Dunn, Patricia (Mark) Brunner, Marianne (Scott) Amling, and Susan (Robert) Dalrymple; grandchildren Tara, Ryan (Kaila), Patrick, Kevin, John and Caroline; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.On any occasion, Dottie always dressed to the nines and was never one to miss a good party. Dottie's life will be celebrated at a later date when we can all gather safely. In lieu of flowers, you may make a gift in her memory to the Frank J Breslin, Jr. '41 Scholarship at Loyola High School, 1901 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90006 or online at loyolahs.edu/giving/gifts-in-memoriam;
or the Monastery of Poor Clares, 215 E Los Olivos St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.Vaya con Dios, Mom. It was a pleasure and privilege to be your daughters.