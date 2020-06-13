Fabrizio Mioni, former actor and interior designer, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Los Angeles at the age of 89. Born and raised in Rome, Italy Fabrizio studied architecture at the University of Rome. While still a student, he discovered his acting talents participating in numerous Italian films and theatrical productions. In the late 1950's Fabrizio was encouraged to come to Los Angeles to further pursue his career in film and television. From the day he landed in Los Angeles, he loved the city and claimed it as his own. In mid-life he pursued a second successful career in interior design showcasing his elegant and refined taste. Fabrizio enjoyed a vibrant life always surrounded by his cherished dogs. His life was a full one populated with many loving friends, stimulating world travel, exhilarating music, theater, art and dance. His home was an oasis where he gathered his many treasured friends for good food, laughter and conversation. His genial humor and consistently upbeat personality will be missed by many. He leaves his two brothers Mauro of Los Angeles and Marcello of Rome, sister-in-law, Marcee of Los Angeles and countless, loving friends. A joyous celebration of Fabrizio's life will be held with family and friends at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store