Faik Ezzet
August 23, 1925 - April 30, 2020 Dr. Faik Ezzet passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Casa Aldea Senior Living in San Diego at the age of 94 years. Born in Iraq, he immigrated to America after attending a British-run medical school in Iraq. He worked most of his career as a vascular surgeon for Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles, CA. A resident of Granada Hills for over 50 years, he is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly, sons Laith (Mary Shiratori) Ezzet and Kace (Tammy) Ezzet, daughter Roxanne Ezzet, and four grandchildren.

Published in Los Angeles Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
