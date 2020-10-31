Harold Takashi Kobata was born on April 5, 1926 to Giichiro and Umeno Kobata in Gardena, CA. He died peacefully in his sleep on October 24, 2020, at age 94.At the outbreak of WWII, his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he graduated East High School in 1945. Harold went on to earn a BE and MS in Chemical Engineering at USC in 1952, and an MBA at Pepperdine University in 1986. He worked at Great Lakes Carbon Corp, Metro Minerals, and then in 1965 was hired by LA Dept. of Water and Power where he spent the next 30 years as a mechanical engineer and supervisor, retiring in 1995. Harold was an active member of Gardena Valley Baptist Church for over 80 years; his mother had been a founding member. He served as Church Moderator, as a member of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Church Building Committee.An avid photographer, he recorded countless events in the lives of his family, friends and the community. His favorite pastimes included watching USC football games, classical music concerts, woodworking, and solving the mysteries of the computer.He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Reiko (Hagio) and his children, son Stuart Kobata, daughter, Marian Sunabe (Jack), and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Joel, and Halle Sunabe.A private graveside service is planned.



