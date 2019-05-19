October 21, 1947 - May 7, 2019 Howard was born and raised in Akron, Ohio by Jacob and Ruth Silver. He attended Kent State University where he earned a B.S. in Mathematics and met his wife. Howard began his career at The Boeing Company and earned an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Washington.Over the next forty years, Howard led Engineering Departments and Software Development teams in California, Massachusetts, Canada, India, Russia, UK, and Bulgaria. He sat on the Advisory boards of Neopath Networks, Total Accountability and Locomatix, served on many homeowner's associations, and dedicated many weekends to the American Youth Soccer Organization. After serving as Chief Technology Officer, Howard retired in 2012 to enjoy his harborside home in Redondo Beach. 2015 brought him back to Laguna Niguel where he enjoyed countless white chocolate mochas with his family and friends.Howard passed away on the morning of May 7, 2019 in Mission Viejo, CA. Throughout his life he treasured family time, generating many fond memories of youth soccer, BBQs and travel. His huge heart and infectious laugh will be missed by his wife of more than 50 years, Annette, and his daughters, Melanie and Natalie.O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 19, 2019