October 9, 1928 - July 24, 2020 Hugo Luis Palma passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, surrounded by his children and his wife Rebeca, to whom he was married 61 years to the day. Hugo was born on October 9, 1928 in Baba, Ecuador. He lost his father at the age of seven to a drowning accident when his father tried to rescue someone despite the fact that he could not swim. Hugo often retold this story and how he was suddenly forced to end his education and sell bread on the streets to help support his family, the likely source of his lifelong strong work ethic. In 1961 he immigrated to the United States. Before starting his own plumbing business, he worked for Wise Plumbing and Orange County Die Casting, where he made parts for the conflict in Vietnam. Hugo often boasted he could build a house from the ground up. He died at home where family could say goodbye alternating his care during his last days after he suffered a head injury from a fall on June 11. Despite his battles with Alzheimer's disease, he recognized family members until the very last days. He is predeceased by daughter Aida, and survived by wife Rebeca, children Bella, Marilyn, Nima, Robert, Nima, and Neli Nima, and many loving grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store