May 12, 1929 - June 28, 2020 Jackie was born Jacqueline Jeanne Edwards to Helen and John Edwards. She was later adopted by her step-father Don Macafee. She was born in San Francisco and was raised both there and in Los Angeles.She was the beloved wife of William Gould for 36 years. Prior to her marriage to Bill she was married to Ted Husek.Jackie attended The University of New Mexico and received her masters and doctoral degrees from UCLA. She worked as an Educational Psychologist for the Los Angeles Unified School District.Jackie was curious about people and cultures and was a world traveler. She was particularly fond of Mexico, Maui, and the Klamath river in Northern California. She was a liberal thinker, a champion of human rights, and supported causes for equality, justice, and freedom. Nature and animals were particularly important to her. She had definite opinions and was not shy to express herself and get involved when she believed in something. She was also an accomplished cook.She was a generous and loyal friend and family member. She is survived by her two step-sons Ken and Doug Gould, her half-sister Nancy Chirgwin, her two half-brothers Duncan and Charlie Edwards, and many true friends.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the ASPCA, The Southern Poverty Law Center, or the Natural Resources Defense Council.



