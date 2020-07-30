May 16, 1947 - July 24, 2020 Our loving, generous, selfless, and kind husband and father died peacefully at home following a two year battle with cancer. We will miss him every day but have so many wonderful memories. Jeff said: "I love my family above all. I love my sons and daughter-in-law and wife with all my heart. My friends were always a source of joy in my life."He had a happy, lucky, and fulfilled life. Jeff is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sons, Andrew and Daniel, and his daughter-in-law, Ava.



