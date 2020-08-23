1/1
Jorge Eliezer Castaño Franco
May 9, 1934 - July 31, 2020 Also known as George and Giorgio, Jorge immigrated from Colombia in 1964 and became a US citizen. He worked hard and lived happily in LA for 44 years and passed away in Las Vegas, NV. He was passionate about photography, helping people in need, and his family. He is survived by his loving daughter, Lizette Cristina, extended family, and lifelong friends. Yo te quiero mucho, mucho pero mucho, tanto como entonces siempre hasta morir. I love you papi. Que Dios te bendiga y que en paz descanses.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
