It is with deep sorrow, that after an extended illness, JUNE SAYEKO TAKENAKA, has passed on to join her Creator God on Tuesday, April 14th. She had been under the hospice care of her sons, Paul and Ryan. June's last week was spent at home surrounded by her family, and her dog, Momo. June was born in Venice, CA on June 27, 1939 to Sadao and Etsuko Igi. She married her high school sweetheart, Tommy Tatsuo Takenaka who passed away Sept. 8, 2018. June is survived by her sons Paul, Ryan, and Eric, she has 9 grandchildren, and her brother George Kazuo Igi, and youngest sister Nancy Teruko Obrero. June was predeceased by her oldest son, Mark. June, along with her family were survivors of the Japanese American Concentration Camp in Heart Mountain, Wyoming as young children, from 1942-1945. They later settled back into Los Angeles, where she attended Dorsey Highschool and met her husband to be, Tommy. June spent the first part of her career as a secretary at a legal firm. Later, June with the help of her brother, George Igi, convinced her to take a secretarial position in Masada Homes. June wanted to thank him for his support and giving her this life changing opportunity. June will always be remembered as a caring, and giving person to her family, friends, and coworkers. June was a great grandma, and mother to her sons. She loved helping people when they needed her, and even when they didn't need her. Her position in Masada allowed her to extend her warm heart to the children, and teens that came through. Even though she had retired, she missed being there and being a part of their lives. June was an avid dog lover. Her precious Momo, who stayed beside her, till her passing. June opted for cremation; services will be conducted after stay at home orders are lifted.



