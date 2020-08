Or Copy this URL to Share

Linza L. Williams Jr. of Pasadena, CA passed away July 28, at the age of 68. He was the father of Lisa & Linza III, stepfather to Zacharie & Tyson (late), and the widower of Toulonne DeJohnette-Williams. He loved camping, Ham Radio, sports, making home improvements, creative writing and his Christian faith.



