July 13, 1927 - March 29, 2019 Louis Bernard Horwitz, 91, passed away on March 29, 2019 in Orange, California. "Bernie", to all who knew him, spent a career in the technology industry, retiring as CEO of Datum Inc. in 1998. Prior to over 20 years at Datum, Bernie worked for Xerox Data Systems, Scientific Data Systems, and Beckman Instruments. He started his career in the oil patch in Oklahoma working for the Continental Oil Company. Bernie and his beloved wife Maxine were a fixture in the Jewish Community in Orange County serving as President of Temple Beth Sholom over several years and an active board member for over 17 years. Twice elected "Man of the Year", Bernie served on the UAHC board at both a regional and national level. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Bernie and Maxine moved to California in the late 50's and settled into the city of Orange in 1965. A graduate of the University of Texas (BS in Electrical Engineering) and Stanford University, (Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering) as well as a veteran of the US Navy, Bernie had a long and distinguished career of service to his country and to his community. He spent his post retirement years enjoying the arts and cultural events and was engaged in a wide variety of philanthropic and charitable endeavors, culminating with the opening of the Horwitz House, serving special needs adults in Orange County. Bernie was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Maxine, and his children, Diane Marie, and Wayne Mark Horwitz. His son Brad, a resident of Carlsbad and Seattle, survives him.Bernie was loved by all and will be sorely missed by his friends and the Jewish Community. Special recognition and thanks to Donna Wolffe, Diane Collins, and Janamari Carlson, who were constant companions to Bernie during his final months.Contributions or donations in Bernie's honor can be made to:Jewish Federation and Family Services, Orange CountySamueli Jewish Campus1 Federation Way Suite 210Irvine, CA 92603-0174 Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary