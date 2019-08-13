|
December 10, 1924 - July 27, 2019 Louis Robert (Bob) Berman, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, died peacefully on July 27, 2019 at his home in Northridge, CA, at the age of 94. Born on December 10, 1924 to Lou and Rosebud Berman in Los Angeles, CA, just after his mother, father and elder sister Paula had moved from New Haven, Connecticut. Bob grew up in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles and attended Los Angeles High School, where he ran track and played basketball. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a navigator, at the tail-end of World War II. He returned to Los Angeles and attended UCLA. Throughout his life, he never lost his passion for UCLA sports. After trying various jobs, Bob found his passion in the party business while working for Abbey Rents. After a few years there, Bob co-founded Los Angeles-based party company Regal Rents, where he became an icon of the business for years to come – serving such Hollywood celebrities as Bob Hope, Danny Kaye, Debbie Reynolds, Frank Sinatra; as well as U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Bob loved traveling, scuba diving, flying planes, and especially playing golf with his friends – which remained his passion into his nineties. His sense of humor, kindness to all comers and love for telling stories is his legacy. He married his second wife, Karen Sue Berman, in 1970. They were together for 49 years, until Bob's passing. Bob loved his family and is survived by his son, Mitchell Louis Berman; grandsons Eric Allen Berman, Dane Robert Berman, great-granddaughter Berkeley Sue Berman and his nephew Leo Paul Pickens. A celebration of Bob's life is in the planning stages for September and will be announced, soon. For more information contact Karen Berman at: [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 13, 2019