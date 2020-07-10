September 14, 1951 - June 12, 2020 Madeline Martin Swinden was born on September 14, 1951, in Santa Monica, California. Her father Stuart Warren Martin was a real estate developer and her mother Angela Nora Greene was a professional model and actress.Growing up in Beverly Hills, Madeline attended Beverly Hills Catholic Elementary School and later Marymount High School in Los Angeles. She went on to Bennett College in Millbrook, New York, and afterwards the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. In the 1970's she worked as a model in New York. Madeline's beautiful long blonde hair was prominently featured as one of the three Breck Girls in a series of shampoo advertisements. These ads were immensely popular and are now in the advertising history archives in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.After her career as a model, Madeline decided to pursue one of her great interests, gems and jewelry. She graduated from the Gemological Institute of America, in Los Angeles, and became a professional jeweler. Upon graduation, she worked for Marvin Heim Jewelers and with Cameron Jewelers, in Beverly Hills. Later she went on to work at Tiffany & Co. in Beverly Hills before opening her own business, Madeline Martin Swinden Fine Jewelry.Madeline was a dedicated student of California art and history and worked tirelessly with the Mission San Juan Capistrano, first as a volunteer and then as the founding chair of the annual Romance of the Mission Gala, Art Guild Founder and Mission Preservation Foundation Board member. She also served on the boards of Kidworks in Santa Ana, and the Crystal Cove Alliance in Newport Coast. She chaired the community outreach advisory board of the Joan Irvine Smith & Athalie R. Clarke Foundation.For over twenty-five years, she was a dynamic and constant presence at The Irvine Museum by supporting its exhibitions and educational outreach projects. Her tasteful sense of design made the museum a pleasant and inviting experience for thousands of visitors.For many years, Madeline actively supported the University of California, Irvine, by serving as president of the School of Medicine Research Associates. She also served as a member of the University of California, Irvine Susan Samueli Integrated Health Institute Board of Advisors and as a member of the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine Department of Neurology Advisory Board.Madeline left an indelible mark on the people she knew and loved, as well as the many philanthropic causes she espoused. She is survived by her husband, James Irvine Swinden, their son, James Irvine Swinden, Jr., her sisters Kathleen Mattingly and Patricia O'Malley and six cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Mission Preservation Foundation or the charity of your choice
. If sending a check to the Mission Preservation Foundation, please indicate the donation is in honor of Madeline Martin Swinden and mail to: Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675, Attn: Mission Preservation Foundation. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.